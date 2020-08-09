1/1
Mark MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Mark Mason Mark Mason Miller, 64, died on August 5, 2020. Mark is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gina (Wagner) Miller; daughters, Monica Miller and Sarah Brown; granddaughters, Brooklyn Miller, Justice Cochran, Lyric Musick, and Isabel Brown; close family and friends; but most importantly, his four legged girl Bella. Mark is proceeded in death by his mom, Doris (Corvin) Inskeep; father, Albert Miller; and sister, Sharon Moon. Gathering to honor Mark will be Tuesday from 6-8 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Full obituary at www.richardraffdunbar.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved