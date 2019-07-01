Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
1954 - 2019
NOFFSINGER, Mark C. Age 65 of Lewisburg, passed away June 28, 2019. He was born January 26, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John and Frances Noffsinger. Mark is survived by his son, Nicholas Noffsinger, and his mother, Becky Schiml; life partner, Sandi Clary Noffsinger; sisters: Barbara Noffsinger Varga (Joe) and Debbie Mayrose; brother, David Noffsinger (Carol); and niece, Andrea Mayrose. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. At Mark's request, there will be no public service. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at , especially nurse Melanie Feck. Contributions may be made in his memory to . Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Mark or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 1, 2019
