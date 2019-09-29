Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK OSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK OSTER


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK OSTER Obituary
OSTER, Mark S. 67, of Springfield, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in his home. Mark was born July 11, 1952 in Springfield the son of Paul K. and Ann C. (Neitert) Oster. He worked for the Clark County water department for several years before becoming the director at the Board of Elections. After retirement he worked as a bus driver for Clark-Shawnee School District where he worked up until his death. He was highly involved in AFSME for many years. Mark was a dedicated democrat and was active in the local democratic party and was highly thought of in the Springfield community. He is survived by his wife, Loretta "Lori" Oster; two step children; Donald and Denton Woodruff; three grandchildren, Brianna, Derek and Leah Woodruff and a niece, Dana Goodfellow. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Oster in 2015, a brother, Keith, his father, Paul Oster and his mother and stepfather, Ann and Clyde Petticrew. Mark was a dedicated loving husband, father and grandfather. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior in the funeral home from 11:00am to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now