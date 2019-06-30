LEWIS, Mark Owen 1951-2019 Of Menlo Park, California, was called home by the Lord on June 18, 2019, at the age of 68 after a brief illness. The son of James Leslie Lewis and Ocie Grace (Coger) Lewis, Mark was born January 14, 1951, at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Illinois. The family lived in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Beaufort, South Carolina; Murray, Kentucky; and Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from Middletown High School, Middletown, Ohio in 1968, Kenyon College (history) in 1972, Phi Beta Kappa; and got a Master's degree in teaching in 1980 from Peabody College, now part of Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee. For 26 years Mark taught high school economics, social studies, and Bible literature at Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Mark was a member of St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Menlo Park. The funeral service there is Wednesday June 26, 2019, with private burial at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto, California. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Chattanooga Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, or your local hospice, or the . He is survived by his wife Susan McIntosh Lewis, his sister Sara Lewis Meyer (David), his nieces Elisabeth Meyer and Katherine Weckman (Adam), great-nephew Easton Weckman, great-niece Annalea Weckman, step-children Katherine D'Amato (Darcy Baxter), Laura D'Amato Contreras (Rosslyn Contreras), Alexander D'Amato, and grandchildren Lucia Contreras and Samuel Baxter. Mark's older brother Thomas Whetzel Zinn died before Mark was born. Mark was previously married to the late Betsy Ross Leedy (her children Greg, Mark) and Sandra Gale Clark (her daughter Rebekah). One of Mark's favorite sayings is from Rabbi Simcha Bunam of Przysucha, Poland: "Everyone must have two pockets, so that he can reach into the one or the other, according to his needs. In his right pocket are to be the words: 'For my sake was the world created,' and in his left: 'I am but dust and ashes.'" Mark carried this in his wallet: "Joy with peace, amendment of life, time for true repentance, the grace and comfort of the Holy Ghost, perseverance in good works, a contrite and humble heart, and a happy consummation of my life, grant unto me, O Almighty and merciful Lord. Amen." Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019