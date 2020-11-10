Each day I saw him, he brought joy and sunshine to the moment. His stories of his family and how he "lived" for those moments.....inspired me to do more with my loved ones. Nurse Mark not only attended to those in our program, but to US with his positivity and support. Thank you to the family of Nurse Mark for sharing him with us. Ms. Anna, hugs ! And to the entire family - prayers and KNOW his love for each of you was the light in his eyes.

Terri

Coworker