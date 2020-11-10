1/
Mark PHILLABAUM
PHILLABAUM, Mark B.

Age 61, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away unexpectedly do to a tragic tree felling accident. He was born in Middletown, OH, on October 23, 1959, to the late Donna J. (Fleischman) and George B. "Pete" Phillabaum. He graduated from Valley View High School ~ Class of 1977; and received his RN Degree from Sinclair Community College in 2011. Mark was a former German Township Police Officer; and former Captain of both Germantown Volunteer Fire Dept. and Miamisburg Mound Fire Dept. He is survived by his daughters, Candice (Scott)

Jacobs and Ashley (T.J.) Schlereth; 3 grandchildren, Gavin

Jacobs and Cruze & Jozie Schlereth; his sister Kelly (Mike) Shell; his niece, Mindy (John) Pate; his great-nephew and niece, Johnny & Addy Pate; and his partner of 8 years, Anna Marie "Riti" Stoeckicht. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12:30, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Nurse Mark was a kind and compassionate person. He was good at bringing out the best in all of us by sharing his own personal stories about his life experiences. What a terrible loss this is to everyone here at the facility, but most of all I am sure, to his beloved family and friends. God Be With You All.
Vickie Cordie
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Mark was a great guy! He was a fantastic teacher and loved to share his knowledge. Our community definitely was blessed to have him. Thoughts and prayers are with his family! He will be missed for sure. I’m so sorry
Michelle Lawson
Student
November 9, 2020
Mr. Phillbaum was a very nice person. I had the please getting to know him taking a CCW class. He took his job very seriously. I will never forget him. My condolences to the family.
Sharona Mueller
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
What a tragic loss, I will miss our conversations we shared. What a great guy I got to meet and know. God Bless your family.
John Robinson
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Riti, I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending condolences and friendship. Mark was willing to do so much for so many. I'm glad he was a light for you. Peace be with you.
Eileen Maloney
Friend
November 9, 2020
Mark Phillabaum, police officer with the German Twp. Police Department.
Laurie Rohrbach
Coworker
November 9, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about this! Mark was a great guy! Prayers and hugs to all.
Kathy Shock
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Candice we are so sorry for your loss. I can’t even imagine what you and your family are going through right now. Please know that you are in our prayers. If there is anything we can do, please let us know. Love Bob & Sharon
Sharon Kinser
Family
November 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Mark at Kettering Medical Center when I first started. He was so much fun to work with every day. I have heard so many great stories from him. Praying for the whole family during this difficult time.
Scott Chandler
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Each day I saw him, he brought joy and sunshine to the moment. His stories of his family and how he "lived" for those moments.....inspired me to do more with my loved ones. Nurse Mark not only attended to those in our program, but to US with his positivity and support. Thank you to the family of Nurse Mark for sharing him with us. Ms. Anna, hugs ! And to the entire family - prayers and KNOW his love for each of you was the light in his eyes.
Terri
Coworker
November 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to you Candace, Ashley and family. May you rest in God's peace during this most tragic time ♡ You are in my prayers.
Mandy Knost
Friend
November 8, 2020
Kelly you are in our prayers. Praying for comfort as you and your family go thru this difficult time.
Mick and Sheila Reveal
Friend
November 8, 2020
We were very saddened to learn of Mark’s tragic accident. Sending prayers of sympathy and comfort to all who loved him.Tom will keep memories of times they served on their respective fire departments together. We hope you will find strength in knowing you are held near the hearts of many.
Tom & Sherry Wallace
Acquaintance
