SAMPLE, Mark G. 61, of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Mark was born June 8, 1958 in Springfield, Ohio to Joseph and Bette Jo (Reiter) Sample, Sr. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1976 and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #624. Survivors include two siblings, Lisa (Tim) Bowman and Michael (Kaye) Sample; numerous nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law, Marcia Lyons, Cheryl Sample, Laura Dancy; and one aunt, Connie Sample. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Patrick. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one-hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Burial of ashes will be held in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 19, 2019