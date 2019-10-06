Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK SCHEETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK SCHEETZ


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK SCHEETZ Obituary
SCHEETZ, Mark K. 63 passed away September 25, 2019 from complications from alcoholism. He was born October 5, 1955 in Xenia Ohio and graduated from Bellbrook in 1973. Mark traveled the world as a child in an active military family. He resided in Florida and Hawaii for many years while managing cleaning crews for vacation rentals. He had a lifelong passion for fashion and design. He is preceded in death by his father James and his mother Lois. Also preceded in death by his older brother James; aunt Mary Davis and uncle William Davis. Mark is survived by his stepmother Barbara Scheetz and 3 cousins Deborah Miller, Dawn Clemens and David Davis of Springfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be made to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now