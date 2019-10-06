|
|
SCHEETZ, Mark K. 63 passed away September 25, 2019 from complications from alcoholism. He was born October 5, 1955 in Xenia Ohio and graduated from Bellbrook in 1973. Mark traveled the world as a child in an active military family. He resided in Florida and Hawaii for many years while managing cleaning crews for vacation rentals. He had a lifelong passion for fashion and design. He is preceded in death by his father James and his mother Lois. Also preceded in death by his older brother James; aunt Mary Davis and uncle William Davis. Mark is survived by his stepmother Barbara Scheetz and 3 cousins Deborah Miller, Dawn Clemens and David Davis of Springfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be made to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019