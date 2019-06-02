|
SCHIRMER, Mark Cincinnati Mark Schirmer loving father of Adam and Andy Schirmer. Dear brother of Ralph Schirmer and sister in law Pam Schirmer. Son of the late Ralph and Lettye Schirmer. Doting grandfather of Zo? and Max Schirmer. Devoted partner to Leslee Wilson. And fur dad of Doogie Schirmer. Also survived by nephew Scott Schirmer and many caring relatives and friends. Passed away, May 26, 2019 at the age of 68. A celebration of life will be held at the Harvest Pointe Christian Church on June 15th at 3:00 p.m. located at 5968 OH-132, Goshen, OH 45122. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dachshund Rescue of Ohio 726 East Main Street Ste. F, #142 Lebanon, OH 45036 or the 5455 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019