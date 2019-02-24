SCHMITT, Mark E. Age 55 of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Mark was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio, son of Marianne Schmitt and the late John Schmitt. Mark graduated from Stephen T. Badin High School, Class of 1981 and the University of Dayton where he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering Technology. Mark worked as an electrical engineer and most recently had been working at Automation Plus. An avid Duke and OSU fan, Mark passed this love of sports and his competitive nature on to his children. He had a love/hate relationship with golf, but most of all, Mark was passionate about his family, always putting them first. He will be remembered for his strength, positivity, determination, and his witty, facetious nature. He will be greatly missed by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 33 years, Melanie Schmitt; children, Andrew (Elena), Lauren, Mallory, and Rachael Schmitt; mother, Marianne Schmitt; siblings, Lisa Vennefron, John (Ann) Schmitt, Theresa (Larry Lewis) Schmitt, Melinda (Tim) Motley, and Tina (Fred) Deppe; father-in-law, Ray Gundler; and many other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 4-8 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where guests are encouraged to bring their favorite photo of Mark to share as they celebrate his life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Ave. Father David Poliafico, Celebrant. Donations can be made in memory of Mark to the |Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or mailed to 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary