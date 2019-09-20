|
SCHROEDER, Mark R. 60, formally of Hamilton, passed away on September 16, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Stephen T. Badin High Scool and Ohio University. He died at home with wife of 37 years, Lesia (Kitts) also from Hamilton. Besides his wife, he leaves brother Bill Schroeder and in-laws Bob, Margaret, & Kim Kitts. He was proceeded in death by his parents Bob and Mary Alice Schroeder. Per Mark's request cremation and no service. In lieu of cards and flowers please send donation to Hospice of the Valley Donations @ 1510 East Flower St., Phoenix, Arizona 85014 or your local hospice.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 20, 2019