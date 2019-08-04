Home

SEARCH, Mark Of Dayton, who was born August 13,1966 and was a local plumber for over 20 years at Applied Mechanical Services, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 52. Mark was preceded in death by his father: William F. Search. He is survived by his mother: Marjorie; his wife: Ginger; his sons: Matthew, Mark (Cassie), Nathan (Amanda), Zachary and Noah; his daughter: Abigail; by his six grandchildren; his sisters: Vikki (Don) Long and Melissa (Dennis) Royse; by his brothers: Bill (Lorraine), Chris (Sue), Pat and Kevin and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on THURSDAY, August 8th from 6 to 8 PM in First Church of the Nazarene, 215 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio. There will also be a private family celebration of life on August 17th. We will miss you dear brother.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
