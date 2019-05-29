|
|
SELF, Mark Joseph 72, of Miami Township, Ohio passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio and was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn (Cade) and James Self. He is survived by his wife Eileen; sister Karen (Rick) Miller of Troy, Ohio; brother in law Louis (Patty) Fernandez; nieces, Alison (Denny) Haywood and Ashley (Nick) Szponar; and great nephews Camden and Colton Haywood and Preston, Luke, and Jake Szponar all of Tampa, Florida. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a helicopter pilot. He retired as a licensed professional counselor and manager of a national employee assistance program at TriHealth Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2010. No services per his wishes. He will be deeply missed and always in our hearts. Donations may be made to a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019