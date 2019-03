SHUMAN, Mark Andrew 48, of Springfield, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday morning, February 28, 2019 following a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was born in Springfield on June 18, 1970, the son of John K. Shuman and Connie (Forby) Shuman. He was a 1988 graduate of Northeastern High School as well as the School of Hard Knocks. Mark was raised on the family farm, loving the land, and during the 1990's, grew his business to include Shuman Specialized Transportation Ltd. He lived by the Winston Churchill quote "Never, never give up." Mark is survived by his mother, Connie Shuman; father, John K. (Jan) Shuman; his wife and caregiver, Debbie A. (Harris) Shuman; two sons, Jake Shuman and Luke Shuman; brothers, Matt (Mary) Shuman and Bryan (Lorrie) Shuman; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and all the 'Gravys' in the world. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield. Mark's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the church with Pastor Bill Warax presiding. His funeral procession will pass through the family farm on the way to his final resting place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary