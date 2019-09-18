|
SIDARAS, Mark Richard Age 59 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He retired from the City of Miami with over 20 years of service as a firefighter. He attended Crestview Baptist Church. Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and telling jokes, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years: Annette (McDonald) Sidaras, son: Brad (Nicholas) Sidaras-Shafer of Englewood, daughters: Ashley (Matt) Josselyn of Englewood, Megan (David) Lowery of Englewood, grandchildren: Gracie, John, Hope, Emma, Jerry ,Olivia, Luna, father: Richard (Rita) Sidaras of GA, sister: Terri (Ken) White of GA, nephew: A.J. White, niece: Katie White, aunt: Margie Diaz of FL, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Maria (Diaz) Duncan. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Brian Thie officiating. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019