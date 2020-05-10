|
|
SLAUGHTER, Mark Richard 59, Spring Valley, OH passed away May 2, 2020. Mark was born December 20, 1960 in Akron, OH to Richard O. and Emma Joyce (Minton) Slaughter. Mark was a gifted musician and woodworker. He was a member of the 661st Air Force Band of Flight at WPAFB, OH 1979-1985. Later he created BlackWater Workshop Woodworking. Mark is survived by his parents, Richard and Emma Slaughter; his fiancé, of 15 years Pamela Peters; two children, Arielle E. Slaughter and Richard W. Slaughter. He is also survived by his sisters, Leslie J. (Butch) Haynes, MaryBeth Wright and Lori L. Edwards. A Celebration of Life will be take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Harlequin Haven Great Dane Rescue, 11567 St. Rt. 774, Bethel, OH. 45106, https://www.hhdane.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020