Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Mark SLAUGHTER
Mark SLAUGHTER

Mark SLAUGHTER Obituary
SLAUGHTER, Mark Richard 59, Spring Valley, OH passed away May 2, 2020. Mark was born December 20, 1960 in Akron, OH to Richard O. and Emma Joyce (Minton) Slaughter. Mark was a gifted musician and woodworker. He was a member of the 661st Air Force Band of Flight at WPAFB, OH 1979-1985. Later he created BlackWater Workshop Woodworking. Mark is survived by his parents, Richard and Emma Slaughter; his fiancé, of 15 years Pamela Peters; two children, Arielle E. Slaughter and Richard W. Slaughter. He is also survived by his sisters, Leslie J. (Butch) Haynes, MaryBeth Wright and Lori L. Edwards. A Celebration of Life will be take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Harlequin Haven Great Dane Rescue, 11567 St. Rt. 774, Bethel, OH. 45106, https://www.hhdane.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
