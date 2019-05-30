SMITH, Mark Paul 61, passed away May 17, 2019. Born March 15, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Edward F. and Martha E. Smith, Mark lived a big life. He survived a near fatal car crash at age 27 and survived being hit by a truck while crossing the street at age 57, each time showing an immense life force. After high school, he backpacked around Europe and then enlisted in the Navy where he served on the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Elliot as a surface warfare specialist with ports of call throughout the Pacific and Southeast Asia. Then, with a degree in architectural technology, he served in that profession and was an associate member of The American Institute of Architects. Mark continued his travels to distant places like Russia and Israel, was a proud member of Kettering VFW Post 9927, enjoyed being part of the ground crew at hot air balloon events, profoundly loved the 35 summers he visited the Eddie Breen family in Maine, was a devoted Buckeye fan, and a devout person of deep faith. Survived by sister Linda (Lloyd) Cooper; brothers Chad (Teresa) Smith, Brian (Terri) Smith, Quintin (Beth) Lindsmith, and Craig (Lisa) Smith; nieces Alicia, Lindsey, Bess, and Kate; nephews Justin, Brandon, Will, Gavin, and Spencer; and three grand nieces. Friends and family may visit 2-3 p.m. and stay for 3 p.m. stories-and-celebration service on Saturday, June 1, 2019, GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation at www.lonesailor.org. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary