SPICER, Mark "Sharkbait" Born on March 25, 1956 at Middletown Hospital to Jessie (nee Deaton) & Clint Spicer, passed away after a long illness at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace (Tampa) Florida February 6, 2020.Mark graduated in 1974 from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Amy Spicer. His 2 cat furbabies Minnie & Molly Ann, all of Tampa. His sister, Delores (Miles Sr) Haddix, brother, Jimmy-Lee (Jimbo) Spicer; sister, Sherry Spicer; brother Tony (Lisa) Spicer. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Gene Spicer, & sister Joyce Davis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews cousins & numerous friends. He is also survived by his Mother-in-law, Esther Brady; brother-in-law, Bryan (Pam) Carpenter; sister-in-law Angie Smith and special niece Abby Smith & nephew Kory Smith. Mark asked to be cremated so no services will be held. His ashes will be taken to have some sprinkled at sunset out in old Tampa Bay and some at his parents graves in Butler county at a later date. The family wishes to thank Advent Health Tampa for the excellent medical care since October 2019, and Lifepath Hospice of Hillsborough country in Tampa, Florida. In lieu of any flowers the family would like a donation in Mark's name be made to either of the following charitable sites: Advent Health Tampa Foundation West Florida or Chapters Health Lifepath Hospice at [email protected] or one of your choice.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020