STAMPER, Mark "Tom" Age 59, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center Emergency Room. He was born September 24, 1959 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1977. He was employed in maintenance at Beckett Springs Apartment Complex in West Chester for 20 years. "Tom" was a member of the Middletown Moose Lodge #501. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Eugene and Ruth Mary (Creech) Stamper; and brother, Dennis Stager. He is survived by two sons, Robert Thomas (Brianne J.) Stamper and Shane Stamper; four grandchildren, Aidan, Kylie, Karlee and Jaxsen; two brothers, Jim (Pam) Stager and Barry Stamper; two sisters, Judy (Phil) Palmer and Becky Fritz; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Danny Lamb officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019
