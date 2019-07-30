|
STEVENS, Mark "Quacker" 61, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019 in . He was born July 12, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William and Clara (Thomas) Stevens. He was a graduate of Miamisburg High School. Mark was a fun loving person with a big heart who made everyone smile and laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his bike, working on small projects and helping people fix anything. He loved his grandkids; they were his pride and joy. They knew him as "Pops". He is survived by his son, Jared (Diana) Stevens; daughter, Stefanie (Patrick) Arnold; five grandchildren, Rylee Stevens, Avalee Stevens, Allie Arnold, Nolan Arnold and Lukas Arnold; brothers, Steve (Sue) Stevens and Keith Stevens; sister, Ellen (Bob) Hedges; nieces and nephews, Tammy, Tina, James, Alicia, Evonne and Amanda; his former spouse Monica Stevens whom he was married to from 1977-2001, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Clara Stevens; nephews, Jason and Billy Stevens. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday August 2, 2019. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 30, 2019