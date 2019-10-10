Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Centerville Grace Church
410 E. Social Row Rd.
Centerville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Centerville Grace Church
410 E. Social Row Rd.
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Mark Jeffrey Age 69, of Miamisburg, went to be with his Heavenly Father October 2, 2019. He was born in 1950 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Wallace and Marilyn Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Tina; daughters, Amy (Adam) Hazlett, Angela (Owen) Haines; 6 grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends. Mark retired from General Motors after 30 years and then went on to work at Millat Industries for 10 years. He was a proud Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Mark was a founding member of the Centerville Grace Brethren Church where he faithfully attended and served. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:30pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Centerville Grace Church, 410 E. Social Row Rd., Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Centerville Grace Church. Mark will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now