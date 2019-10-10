|
|
STEWART, Mark Jeffrey Age 69, of Miamisburg, went to be with his Heavenly Father October 2, 2019. He was born in 1950 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Wallace and Marilyn Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Tina; daughters, Amy (Adam) Hazlett, Angela (Owen) Haines; 6 grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends. Mark retired from General Motors after 30 years and then went on to work at Millat Industries for 10 years. He was a proud Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Mark was a founding member of the Centerville Grace Brethren Church where he faithfully attended and served. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:30pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Centerville Grace Church, 410 E. Social Row Rd., Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Centerville Grace Church. Mark will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019