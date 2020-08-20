1/1
Mark STRONG
1959 - 2020
STRONG, Mark Age 60, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born November 5, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Georgine (Karl) Strong. Mark was a member of the 82nd Airborne Elite Division as a paratrooper. His love for the military and his country were very important to him until he reconnected with his childhood sweetheart. He then married the love of his life just a year ago. Vicky made him the happiest man in the world. The love he had for her was incredible. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Vicky; brother, Mike (Kim) Strong; stepdaughter, Danielle (Kevin) Jones Buck; stepson, Dennis Jones, Jr.; niece and nephews, Regina (Keith) Watkins, Ryan (Cheri) Strong and Ross Strong; numerous great nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Frances Finney; and his faithful friend and kitty, Hoby. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service with full military honors at 4 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mark's memory to ASPCA. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Mark or a condolence to his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
22
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
