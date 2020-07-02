MARK THOMAS

THOMAS, Mark E. Mark E Thomas, former Springfield resident, passed away at his home in Leesburg, FL, May 5, 2020, as a result of congestive heart failure. He was born August 20, 1936, in Urbana, OH the son of the late Robert and Mary (Pence) Thomas. He was a member of the Ohio Army National Guard and the US Army, where he retired after 27 years as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW-4) in August 1996. Mr. Thomas also spent 10 years with the State of Ohio Division of Wildlife. Prior to his retirement he served for several years as an auditor for the State of Ohio assigned to the Ohio National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce (Joy) Thomas; his wife, Dorothy (Murdick) Thomas; step-sons, Larry N. Garlo, Michael S. Garlo, and his step-daughter, Suzy (Garlo) Manor. Mr. Thomas is survived by his son-in-law, Bob Manor of Debary, FL, and his daughter-in-law, Debra Garlo of Fairhope, AL. A service with full military honors will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, OH, Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Friends may gather near the fountain at the Niche Garden prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in the name of Mark E. Thomas.