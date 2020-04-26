Home

MARK WAGERS

WAGERS, Mark Age 57. Passed unexpectedly April 14th 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Geneva Wagers. He is survived by his loving wife Roberta Hodge Wagers and siblings Bruce, Debbie, Becky, Kelly, David, and Lisa. He is also survived by 2 stepchildren Samuel and Rebekah Roberts as well as 3 grandchildren Junior, Robert, and Robin. Mark will be missed by his entire family and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020
