1/1
MARK WALKER Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALKER, Sr.,

Mark Antony

Born May 19, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, received his wings Monday, October 19, 2020. Mark accepted Christ as his Savior at Zion Baptist Church, then, later became a member of Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Colonel White High School, Class of 1970 and attended Central State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and dedicated over 35 years of service to Duke Energy. Preceded in death by his parents, Mark Walker and Callie Mae Osby-Walker; sister, Fatima Diane Allen. Mark leaves to cherish his memory his long-time companion, Sharon E. Jackson; sons, Mark Walker II and Sean Walker; sisters, Barbara Anna Ward, Deborale (Renee) Richardson; brothers, Hiram Kirk (Joan) Walker, Lawrence Walker-Wright; grandchildren, Mark III, Kennedi and Mackenzie Walker; a host of nieces and nephews. Walk-through visitation 12-2 pm MONDAY, October 26, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service 11 am Tuesday, October 27, at Lincoln Heights M. B. Church, 9991 Wayne Ave., Cincinnati. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lincoln Heights M.B. Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
We were kids together I am so sorry for your lost Carmen Stanford and Michael Patterson
Carmen Stanford-Thompson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved