|
|
WINDLE, Mark Joseph 47, of Dayton, passed away February 8, 2019 in University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born February 16, 1971 in London, Ohio, the son of Robert and Barbara (Stockwell) Windle Sr. Mark's favorite pastimes were spending time with his loving family and performing at drag shows. He is survived by his siblings; Robert Windle Jr., Tom (Lori) Windle, Barbara Windle and Roseland Crossen, nieces and nephews; Brandon, Wesley, Cody, Micheal, Tayler, Ashley, Christina, Jerry Jr. Rebeca and Ryeleigh, and great nieces and nephews including special great niece; Lavaeh. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Timothy Windle and great niece; Anna Marie Franklin. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019