Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark WINDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark WINDLE


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark WINDLE Obituary
WINDLE, Mark Joseph 47, of Dayton, passed away February 8, 2019 in University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born February 16, 1971 in London, Ohio, the son of Robert and Barbara (Stockwell) Windle Sr. Mark's favorite pastimes were spending time with his loving family and performing at drag shows. He is survived by his siblings; Robert Windle Jr., Tom (Lori) Windle, Barbara Windle and Roseland Crossen, nieces and nephews; Brandon, Wesley, Cody, Micheal, Tayler, Ashley, Christina, Jerry Jr. Rebeca and Ryeleigh, and great nieces and nephews including special great niece; Lavaeh. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Timothy Windle and great niece; Anna Marie Franklin. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now