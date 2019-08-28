|
WRIGHT, Mark Nathan Mark Nathan Wright, of Germantown, Ohio, 73, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Schuster Heart Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dale Wright Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in Germantown on Sunday, September 1 at 10:00 AM. Mark is preceded in death by his beloved son, Mark Nathan Wright, Jr., parents, Harold Wright and Eleanor Crews Wright and his brother Phillip Wright, Sr. He is survived by the love of his life, Erica Scott Wright, his wife of 52 years, his daughter, Brooke Edythe (John) Wright Simons, granddaughters Patricia Adams and Eleanore Simons; sisters Jacquelyn (Isaac) Palmer, Carla Wright, Marcena Wright, and Andrea (Todd Wells) Wright; and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cremation was conducted by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio; burial was at Germantown Union Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019