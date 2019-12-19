|
|
ZIMMER, Mark E. 56, of West Liberty passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife Crenah K. Zimmer and family. A Funeral Service will take place Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory, 5591 US 68 South, West Liberty, OH, 43311. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019