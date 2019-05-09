CULHAM, Marla Jean Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at . She was born July 27, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Ellen Wray. Marla is survived by her sons, Steve (Cindy) Culham, Mark (Debbie) Culham, Scott (Sharon) Culham; grandchildren, David, Jason (Mandy), Philip (Jen), Seth and Samuel Culham; great grandchildren, Joe, Jacob, Josh, Parker, Ali, Peyton and Brynn Culham; as well as numerous family members and friends. Marla was a lifelong member of Calvary Open Bible Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, organist and church secretary. She was also a co-founder of the Dayton Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center. Additionally, Marla was a devoted fan and frequent critic of the Cincinnati Reds. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 am at Calvary Open Bible Church (3741 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45424). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvary Open Bible Youth Fund. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary