Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marla Culham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marla Culham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marla Culham Obituary
CULHAM, Marla Jean Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at . She was born July 27, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Ellen Wray. Marla is survived by her sons, Steve (Cindy) Culham, Mark (Debbie) Culham, Scott (Sharon) Culham; grandchildren, David, Jason (Mandy), Philip (Jen), Seth and Samuel Culham; great grandchildren, Joe, Jacob, Josh, Parker, Ali, Peyton and Brynn Culham; as well as numerous family members and friends. Marla was a lifelong member of Calvary Open Bible Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, organist and church secretary. She was also a co-founder of the Dayton Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center. Additionally, Marla was a devoted fan and frequent critic of the Cincinnati Reds. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 am at Calvary Open Bible Church (3741 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45424). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvary Open Bible Youth Fund. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now