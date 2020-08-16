1/
Marlene BAKAN
BAKAN, Marlene M. Age 68, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4-8pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5980 Bigger Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Henry's Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Marlene was a loving wife and mother, who always put family first. She is survived by her husband, James; two daughters, and their significant others, Courtney Bakan (Stefan McIntyre) and Lindsay Bakan (Matthew Coffman); brother and sister-in-law, Raymond Bevacqua (Diane Quigley); and countless family members and friends she loved dearly. Donations may be made in her honor to the V Foundation for Cancer Research or Hospice of Central Ohio.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
