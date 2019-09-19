Home

BRITTON, Marlene J. Born April 13, 1942 passed away September 15, 2019. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Charlotte Garrett, Sr; and brother, Richard Garrett. She is survived by her husband, Milton Britton; children, Judy (Douglas) Barnes, Richard Turner, Vickie (Derrick) Wright; Charlene (Mychael) Sawyer and Michele Brewster; God-daughter, April Craver; brother, Frank Garrett, Jr; two sisters, Charlotte Jeter and Carol Curtis; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 noon at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main Street, where family will receive friends at 11 AM. Rev. Frederick A. Hayes, Sr., presiding. Burial at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Service
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
