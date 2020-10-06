1/1
MARLENE BROWN
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARLENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN (Ketterer), Marlene A. Age 84, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, on August 18, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Lehman) Ketterer. Marlene was Deputy Treasurer of Butler County for 30 years, retiring in 1984. She is survived by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, John R. Brown; son, Scott Cadle; brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Colligan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
10:30 AM
Colligan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colligan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved