Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Resources
MARLENE HIGGINBOTHAM Obituary
HIGGINBOTHAM, Marlene A. Age 88, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Marlene was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Elmira, NY. She loved being a mother and considered her family her greatest accomplishment. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Higginbotham; and by a son, Allen Higginbotham. She is survived by five daughters, Donna (Les) Rider, Diane (Dennis) Corriveau, Nancy (Dave) Canedy, Karen Higginbotham, and Janet (Steve) Snyder; grandchildren, Jonathan Rider, Kelly Rider, Jordan Corriveau, Amy Hill, Jennifer Canedy, Joshua Canedy, Emily Canedy, Maegan Coker, Jesse Snyder; and by seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00 pm. She will be interred with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
