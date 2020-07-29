1/1
Marlene KUHLMAN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUHLMAN, Marlene J. Marlene was born in Xenia, on August 26, 1932, to Mildred Thompson Jacoby Snyder and Marlon Franklin Jacoby. After her father died in 1938, she was raised by her mother and later her stepfather Wilbur L. Snyder, who both passed away in 1993. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George R. Kuhlman, and children, David (Jennifer) of San Diego, Philip (Judi) of Jamestown, and Donna Kuhlman of Columbus, and niece Connie (Jack) Geier of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are beloved grandchildren, Travis and Connor Kuhlman, Melissa (Josh) Hensley, Andrea (Spencer) Smith, Nicole (Kenny) Miller and Rachel (Ben) Miura, plus 6 great-grandchildren, Addyson and Xander Hensley, Taylor, Ariana and Everlee Smith, and Greyson Miller. She is preceded in death by her brother, Gerald F. Jacoby (Louella) of Pittsburgh and grandson, Benjamin Miura. Marlene graduated from Xenia Central High School in 1950, and Sinclair Community College. She was employed by Kirkmont Presbyterian Pre-School for 6 years and then worked in the Salaried Personnel Office at Delco Products Division of GM until her retirement in 1988. In retirement she volunteered at Franciscan and Miami Valley Hospital for 15 years. Marlene wished to specially recognize Sandy and Randy Wimer, her very caring neighbors for more than 50 years. Marlene/Mom/Poopsie/Buzzard was kind to all and will be greatly missed! No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved