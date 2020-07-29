KUHLMAN, Marlene J. Marlene was born in Xenia, on August 26, 1932, to Mildred Thompson Jacoby Snyder and Marlon Franklin Jacoby. After her father died in 1938, she was raised by her mother and later her stepfather Wilbur L. Snyder, who both passed away in 1993. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George R. Kuhlman, and children, David (Jennifer) of San Diego, Philip (Judi) of Jamestown, and Donna Kuhlman of Columbus, and niece Connie (Jack) Geier of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are beloved grandchildren, Travis and Connor Kuhlman, Melissa (Josh) Hensley, Andrea (Spencer) Smith, Nicole (Kenny) Miller and Rachel (Ben) Miura, plus 6 great-grandchildren, Addyson and Xander Hensley, Taylor, Ariana and Everlee Smith, and Greyson Miller. She is preceded in death by her brother, Gerald F. Jacoby (Louella) of Pittsburgh and grandson, Benjamin Miura. Marlene graduated from Xenia Central High School in 1950, and Sinclair Community College. She was employed by Kirkmont Presbyterian Pre-School for 6 years and then worked in the Salaried Personnel Office at Delco Products Division of GM until her retirement in 1988. In retirement she volunteered at Franciscan and Miami Valley Hospital for 15 years. Marlene wished to specially recognize Sandy and Randy Wimer, her very caring neighbors for more than 50 years. Marlene/Mom/Poopsie/Buzzard was kind to all and will be greatly missed! No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



