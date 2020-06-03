REIST, Marlene E. Age 82, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Heritage Spring Care Facility. She was born September 30, 1937 in Hamilton, Ohio to Lyle and Frances (Gross) Campbell. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Notre Dame High School. On October 11, 1958, Marlene married Vernon R. Reist in St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a former member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Hamilton. She is survived by her devoted husband Vernon; children Steven, Susan (Stephen) Powell, and Shari (Mark) Skorcz; grandchildren Jessica (Kevin) Hickey, Kristin (Michael) Krause, Cheryl (Edison) Vasquez, Jaclyn (Patrick) Bloom, Thomas (Molly) Saurber, Maria (Peter) Roehmholdt, Kathleen Skorcz, and Allison Skorcz; great-grandchildren Brennen, Josie, and Ryen Hickey, Michael, Emma, and James Krause, Eleanor and Eva Vasquez, Benton and Jay Bloom and Baby Boy Saurber due in July; also survived by brother-in-law, David Zinn; predeceased by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Lyle (Marilyn) Campbell and sister Lucinda Zinn, and many other loving relatives and friends. Marlene was a loving wife and mother. One of her special joys in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught many of them how to swim at the Reist Resort and always had their favorite treats. Another joy was playing cards, especially the game of Pitch. She loved people and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be private. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage Spring in West Chester and Hospice of Blue Ash for their excellent care of Marlene during her time with them. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Blue Ash or St. Ann Church. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 3, 2020.