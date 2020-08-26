1/1
MARLENE TAKACH
1949 - 2020
TAKACH, Marlene E. Marlene E. Takach, 71, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born in Middletown on May 29, 1949, to parents William Jr. and Marjorie (Fulk) Kraft. Marlene was a registered nurse and worked at Mount Pleasant for 30 years, Atrium Medical Center for 10 years and did home healthcare for 3 years. She was an avid pet lover and volunteered at PAWS and Animal Friends Humane Society. She also had quite a green-thumb and loved spending time in the garden. Marlene is survived by her husband, Michael Takach; daughter, Misty (Jeff Bryant) Johnson; son, Michael Dale (Stephanie) Takach; and four grandchildren, Paige Haddix, Lauren Johnson, Abigail Takach & Henry Takach. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dale Kraft. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private interment will be handled at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
