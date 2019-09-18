|
SENF (Berry), Marlie Ann Born on a farm near Quaker City, Guernsey County, Ohio, on October 31, 1915, Marlie Ann Berry Senf was the youngest child of Naomi Jane Secrest Berry and Harry E. Berry. She grew up in the Quaker City area, attended school in Guernsey County but graduated from Summerfield High School in Noble County. Marlie Ann entered Muskingum College in the fall of 1933 and graduated with a BA degree in Home Economics in 1938. She taught school for seven years in Coshocton and Tuscarawas Counties. In the fall of 1945 she joined the Extension Service in Warren County, Ohio, where she met Harold Senf, then County Engineer. After Harold took a position as Field Engineer with the Portland Cement Association, the Senfs moved to West Virginia. The couple had two children, Dr. Carol Senf Farlow (James) and Gregory Senf (Beth) as well as four grandchildren (Jeremy Alan Farlow, James Andrew Farlow, Andrew Senf and William Senf) and one great grandchild (Saxon James Farlow). After living in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, for twelve years, the Senfs moved to Middletown, Ohio, where Harold became an engineer with the Ohio Department of Highways. Marlie Ann returned to teaching in 1963 and taught English in the Middletown School System until 1980. A member of St. Luke United Presbyterian Church since 1960, she was an Elder and Clerk of Session, a Bible study leader in the Elizabeth Circle, a Sunday School teacher and a Vacation Bible School teacher. She was also a member of the Middletown Women Teachers' Club and #1704 Chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons. After her retirement, she wrote for the People publication of the American Red Cross and for the Messenger, a publication of the local AARP. Marlie Ann died on September 15, 2019 and was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gladys Berry Forshey, her brother S.L Berry, her stepdaughter Phyllis Senf Ritterson and son-in-law Albert Ritterson. The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 10am (doors open at 9:00) at St. Luke's. Visitation will be held the previous day at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 18, 2019