COOKE, Marlin Charles "Henny" 91, of Springfield, went to his heavenly home on Feb. 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. He was born June 12, 1927 in Jeffersonville, Ohio, the sixth son of Clarence and Ethel (Evans) Cooke. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Leah Maud (Fisher) Cooke, his parents and siblings, Donnabelle, Norman, Evelyn, Ellis, Kenneth, Ernest, Eldon, Marianna, Clarence Jr. and Martha; and one granddaughter. He is survived by six daughters and four sons-in-law, Marsha (Don) Mundy, Josie Cooke, Rosemary (Mike) Steward, Rhonda (Phil) Burns, Vanessa Cooke and Brenda (Denny) Lenox; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd (Christine) Cooke and good friends, Jerry Little, Mike Blumenshine and John Groeber. Marlin worked as a bulk milk hauler for Miami Valley Milk Producers for many years and at the same time was a custodian at Enon Elementary School. He and his wife retired from the school where they served together as custodians. He was a hard worker and for a time he worked both jobs to support his wife and children. He was a dedicated member of Central (Faith) United Methodist Church for more than 50 years serving wherever there was a need. In his younger years, he and his brothers enjoyed playing slow pitch softball and their team could be found playing ball in leagues around Clark County. His hobbies included wood working, fishing, watching sports on tv (especially his beloved St. Louis Cardinals), visiting shut-ins and delivering Meals on Wheels. Marlin was known for his generous spirit and his love for people. He didn't know a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was known to "pay it forward" long before anyone used the term. Often paying for groceries or meals for those who were in need. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor Don Mundy officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary