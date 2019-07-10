EVANS, Marna I. Age 93, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1926 in Eaton, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. Frank C. Iber and Dr. Vera C. Iber. Marna is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Evans, daughter Reva Evans (Thomas Starkey), son Ethan Evans (Audrey) and granddaughter Tai Evans. She is also survived by brother Frank L. Iber (Betty), sister Donna Moseler, sister Renee Haase (Tom), brother Richard Iber (Jeff), as well as several nephews and great nieces. Others special to Marna include daughter-in-law Donalu Evans, former daughter-in-law Kristi Evans and Rocket and Jaxon Lang. Marna was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wilbur Evans and son Zachary Evans. Having the family together, enjoying her farm and loving numerous canine companions through the years brought the greatest joys to her life. A celebration of Marna's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 1:00 p.m. at the Darrtown United Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut St., Darrtown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or the Oxford Museum Association, 6924 Brown Rd., Oxford, Ohio 45056. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 10, 2019