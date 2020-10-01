1/1
Marnie BROWN
1940 - 2020
BROWN, Marnie H. MARNIE H. BROWN, a loving Mother and Grandmother, 79, of Springfield, passed away following a brief illness, with her family by her side on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020. She was born in Springfield on October 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert and Grace (Hardman) Hupp. Marnie retired from Navistar following nearly 30 years of service. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved being active and independent, enjoyed gardening and flowers, and especially loved her friends and neighbors. She is survived by her sons, Michael Brown of St. Paris and Mark (Jody) Brown of Bellefontaine; brothers, Jim (Peggy) Hupp and Dan (Billie) Hupp; grandchildren, Cory, Casey, Corrina, Samantha, Patrick, Matthew and Michele; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hupp. Marnie's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David McManus presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the German Township E.M.S or Community Mercy Hospice. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
