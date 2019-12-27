Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Tremont City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha BERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha BERRY


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha BERRY Obituary
BERRY (Hupp), Marsha L. 84, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Wooded Glen. She was born October 31, 1935 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Dingledine) Hupp. Marsha was a 1953 graduate of Northwestern High School. She was a lifelong member of Tremont City United Methodist Church, avid sports fan and especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Survivors include her three children, Mike Berry of Springfield, Jon (Robin) Berry of Cable, Ohio and Sue (John) Rodgers of Springfield; one sister, Gayle (Don) Carlyle of Florida; five grandchildren, Ranee (Todd) Dewiel of Liberty Township, Ohio, Rachel (Dave) Price of McClure, Ohio, Christopher Berry of San Diego, California, Thomas Berry of Cable, Ohio and Eric Rodgers of Springfield; three great grandchildren, Jack Dewiel, Addie Dewiel and Ronni Price and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Berry in March of 2016. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3-5 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 10 am in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City with Pastor Walter Mock officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now