Marsha DOZIER

Marsha DOZIER Obituary
DOZIER, Marsha R. Age 66 formerly of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home in Whitehall, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:00 AM at Redemption Gospel Ministries, 665 Salem Ave., Rev Micheal J. Miles officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
