Marsha Kay (Williamson) Gebhart, age 63, of Fairfield Township, passed away on October 19, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1957, in Washington D.C. to the late Rev. George Faxon Jr. and Catherine Urban Williamson, but spent most of her childhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Marsha graduated from Anderson College in 1979, with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Marketing. She worked at Small World Children's Center, a ministry of First Church of God, for 25 years serving in roles as Comptroller and Business Manager. Marsha was a pastor's wife for 30 years and served at churches in Alexandria and Marion, Indiana, Nashville, Tennessee, and Hamilton, Ohio. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Marsha was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Urban Williamson. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, daughter Amanda (John) Dotson, son Steven Gebhart, and grandchildren Luke, Ben, and Olivia Dotson. Visitation at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton on Saturday October 24, 2020, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm with Rev. Greg Dungan, officiating. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center, 202 S. Monument Avenue, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at



