Marsha LEHNERT
LEHNERT, Marsha A.

Marsha A. Lehnert, 68, received her Angel wings on

October 18th, 2020, with her children by her side.

She worked in the packaging industry for 30+ years. She

received 2 associate degrees in business and a CPM for purchasing. She was well liked and

respected in her field.

Marsha loved spending time with her grandchildren and casino trips with family and friends. She looked forward to her water aerobics classes several times a week at the local recreation center. She enjoyed game nights, rather it be Friday night dinner and Yahtzee or Words with Friends via her phone.

She is survived by her daughter Heather Frank (Dan), son Chris Lehnert (Susan) two granddaughters (McKenzie and

Madison), brother Gary Scarpelli (Rhoni), sister Karen Israel (Tom), brother Steve Scarpelli (Cathy) and 2 nieces and nephew and their families.

Due to Covid-19, services will not be held in Illinois. She will return to her hometown of Kettering, OH, where she will be laid to rest with her father Arthur T. Scarpelli, mother Helen E. Scarpelli and grandparents.

Graveside burial will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Kettering, OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
