NELSON, Marsha Louise
Age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Onda Nelson. She is survived by her brother,
Thomas (Cheryl) Nelson and loving cousin, Carol Noble. She retired after many years of employment with The DP&L Credit Union and was a Sunday school teacher at Ascension School where she was beloved by her students. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Marsha's memory may be sent to Hospice of Dayton
