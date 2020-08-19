1/1
MARSHA SHERMAN-PRESSLEY
SHERMAN-PRESSLEY, Marsha E. Age 63, of Dayton, born in Greenville, SC, transitioned her life August 13, 2020. Marsha was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Marsha leaves to cherish her memories her lifelong partner (fiancé), Blumer Gene Williamson; loving mother, Lucy Bigsby; stepfather, Troy Bigsby; sons, Dawan (Ronika) and Michael (Kemeeka) Sherman, Gene (Melissa) Williamson; daughters, La'Tisha (Michael) Sherman, Latosha (Anthony) Lemon; 2 sisters, 4 brothers, 5 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law; 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at First Thessalonian Baptist Church, 30 Oberlin Ave. Pastor Samuel Winston Jr. officiating. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Thessalonian Baptist Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Thessalonian Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

