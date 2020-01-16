|
GRANT Sr., Marshall 72, the son of the late Bishop Luke Grant, Sr. and First Lady Lancey (Rhodes) Grant, of Newark, New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. In 1965 Marshall, enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served active duty in the Vietnam War. He completed his service at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio as a military policeman. He received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Antioch University in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Marshall was employed by Navistar, and served as a teacher in Springfield City Schools. Marshall was a Connecting Link in The Springfield (OH) Chapter of The Links Incorporated and he freely gave his time to Gammon House Historical Underground Railroad Station projects. Elder Grant was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center Springfield, Ohio. Marshall leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted and loving wife of 43 years, Gail Stone Grant; his mother Lancey Rhodes Grant of Newark, New Jersey; son Marshall Jr.(Malaka) Grant, of George in Western Cape, South Africa; daughter, Christian Grant (Marcus) Salem of Houston (Spring), Texas; grandchildren, Nadjah, Aya, Stone and Liya Grant, Christopher and Mason Salem; brothers-in-law, Irvine Z. Jr. (Willie Mae) Stone of Washington State, Kenneth (Wilma) Stone, John (Glenda) Stone of Missouri; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stone Booker and Brenda Stone (Loren) Browder of Maryland; nieces Rochelle Grant of New York State and Kenya Grant of North Carolina; nephew Luke Grant III of New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother Luke Grant, Jr. Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center. Suffragan Bishop Ann Storey-Pratt, Officiant. Visitation 9 a.m., services 10 a.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Kinley Funeral Home 1307 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 16, 2020