WHITACRE, Marshall K. Age 82 of Mobile, Alabama formerly of Springfield passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1937 the son of Stanley D. and Erma (Johnson) Whitacre in Springfield. In addition to his parents, Marshall is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Evelyn Jean "Jeannie" (Vince) Whitacre and siblings: Joy (Charles) Charles, Dean (Martha) Whitacre, Rodney Whitacre, Gary Whitacre, and John Whitacre. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Cindy (Haney) Whitacre; children: Aaron (Kathy) Whitacre, Carrie (Ivan) Conley, Beth (Bryan) Szekacs, and Craig Whitacre; step-children: David (Dianna) Knowles, Chrissie (Michael) Provancha, and Allen Knowles; grandchildren: Erin Kemp, Lindsay (Nick) Sallecchia, Eric (Kacie), Michael, Joshua, Patrick, and Madison Conley, Austin and Adam Szekacs, Evyn Whitacre, Bryce and Bennett Knowles and Luc and Colette Provancha as well as great-grandchildren: Brynn and Eisley Conley and Peyton and Paxton Engle. Marshall is also survived by his sister, Mary (Bill) Nevius and sisters-in-law, Marcia and Susan Whitacre. He graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1955; attended Wittenberg University and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from Appalachian Bible College. Marshall was employed by Appalachian Bible College, Navistar and Vince Refuse Service throughout his career. He was an active member of Maranatha Baptist Church serving as Music Director, Sunday School Superintendent and Deacon. After Maranatha dissolved, Marshall and Cindy attended Southgate Baptist Church. Due to the current circumstances with Covid-19, funeral services for Marshall will remain private. He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Cedine Ministries, 333 Cedine Camp Rd. Spring City, Tennessee 37381 in Marshall's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 3, 2020