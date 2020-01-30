|
YOUTSLER, Marshall R. 65, of Madison Township, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on June 4, 1954 to parents Elijah and Irene G.(Black) Youtsler. Marshal worked in the BOF at Armco/AK Steel, retiring in 2006 after over 33 years of service. Marshal is survived by his wife, Brenda (Hauser) Youtsler; son, Brandon (Abby) Youtsler; daughter, Amber Youtsler; sisters, Karen Conarroe & Marsha (Tony) Kakaris; and five grandchildren, Layla, Landon, Lilly, Korbyn & Kadyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Youtsler & Donald Youtsler; and sister, Lois J. Ramsey. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 to7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with the funeral service immediately following at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227 - OR - the , Southwest Regional Office, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati OH 45206. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 30, 2020