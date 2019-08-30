|
|
ALLEN, Martha Patricia "Pat Allen" Born March 17, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio through the union of Martha Belle Anderson and James Richard Allen, Sr., died August 23, 2019 at Northside Hospital, ICU, in Atlanta, GA. She retired as a customer service representative of 27 years at Dayton Power and Light. She was a member of Harris Memorial CME Church. Pat Allen is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Lee, James Richard Jr., Frederick Douglas, and Eugene Scott; sister, Nancy Lee. She leaves behind to continue her legacy and cherish their awesome memories together, her daughter and best friend, Candace Devon Allen and her grand-dog, Chloe Jean; her brothers, Bruce Michael (Peggy) and Donald Edward; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Harris Memorial CME Church, 3950 Haney Rd. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019