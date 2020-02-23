Home

ALLEN (Wysong-VanZant), Martha Jane Formerly of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday February 13, 2020, one day short of 98 years old in St. Pete Beach, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Irene (Roberts) and Floyd L. Wysong; husband, Lowell VanZant; second husband, Anson Allen; son, Thomas S. VanZant Sr.; sisters, Ruth Wysong Taylor and Carol Jean Ritter (Wysong-Nelson). Martha is survived by her daughter, Susan (Bill) Ritter; daughter-in-law, Carol VanZant; six grandchildren, Debra (Allen) Griffin, John (Lisa) Zink, Thomas (Wanda) VanZant Jr., Terri (Steven) Marvin, David (Dawn) VanZant, Karla (Bryan) Myers; ten great-grandchildren, Holly Griffin, Nikki Dudley, Karen VanZant, Howard VanZant, Jessie VanZant, Emma VanZant, Blake Myers, Jackson Myers, Peyton Myers and Ashtyn Myers; as well as three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, her love of animals, craftsman level knitting and her musical/organ abilities. Private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
